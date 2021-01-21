Associated Banc: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) decreased 3.6% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 6.98% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $273,707,000 declined by 6.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $272,700,000.

Guidance

Associated Banc hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142842

Technicals

52-week high: $21.49

Company's 52-week low was at $10.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.13%

Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp is Wisconsin's second- largest bank with more than $20 billion in assets and nearly 300 offices. Half of its loans are in its home state, followed by 20% and 15% in neighboring Illinois and Minnesota, respectively. The rest are among 40 other states. About 30% of its portfolio is commercial real estate and construction loans. General commercial loans, home equity lines, and residential mortgages account for roughly 25%, 20%, and 20%, respectively.