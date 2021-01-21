Market Overview

Seagate Technology: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2021 11:16pm   Comments
Shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) decreased 2.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 4.44% year over year to $1.29, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $2,623,000,000 declined by 2.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,560,000,000.

Outlook

Seagate Technology hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Seagate Technology hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.seagate.com%2F&eventid=2924074&sessionid=1&key=AF60D7D300542FA5F0865DA691493328&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $66.69

Company's 52-week low was at $39.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.78%

Company Overview

Seagate Technology is a major supplier of hard disk drives. The company designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of HDDs and SSDs, but specializes in HDDs used in PCs, game consoles, and data centers for the likes of enterprises and cloud vendors.

 

