Seagate Technology: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) decreased 2.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 4.44% year over year to $1.29, which beat the estimate of $1.13.
Revenue of $2,623,000,000 declined by 2.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,560,000,000.
Outlook
Seagate Technology hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Seagate Technology hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jan 21, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.seagate.com%2F&eventid=2924074&sessionid=1&key=AF60D7D300542FA5F0865DA691493328®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $66.69
Company's 52-week low was at $39.02
Price action over last quarter: Up 17.78%
Company Overview
Seagate Technology is a major supplier of hard disk drives. The company designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of HDDs and SSDs, but specializes in HDDs used in PCs, game consoles, and data centers for the likes of enterprises and cloud vendors.
