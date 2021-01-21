Recap: 1st Source Q4 Earnings

Shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) fell 1.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 19.77% year over year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $88,219,000 up by 8.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $81,380,000.

Outlook

1st Source hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $51.85

52-week low: $26.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.32%

Company Profile

1st Source Corp along with its subsidiary offers banking services. The bank provides Commercial, Agricultural, and Real Estate Loans which are given to privately owned business clients mainly located within regional market area, Consumer Services that consists of full range of consumer banking products and services, Trust and Wealth Advisory Services which includes wide range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients, and Specialty Finance Group Services that provide a broad range of comprehensive equipment loan and lease products addressing the financing needs of a broad array of companies.