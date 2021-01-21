Atlantic Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) decreased 1.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% year over year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $25,660,000 higher by 9.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,470,000.

Outlook

Atlantic Capital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Atlantic Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $20.21

Company's 52-week low was at $8.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.63%

Company Description

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc operates as a commercial bank in Atlanta, Georgia providing a range of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services to emerging growth businesses, middle-market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients through corporate and business banking, commercial real estate finance, Specialty industry services and private banking teams. Atlantic Capital also provides selected capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to our corporate, business, and individual clients. It generates its revenues from interest income.