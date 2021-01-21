Recap: Reliant Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 55.32% over the past year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $38,289,000 up by 101.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $33,030,000.

Outlook

Reliant Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Reliant Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $23.41

52-week low: $9.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.45%

Company Description

Reliant Bancorp Inc provides a full range of traditional banking services throughout the Middle Tennessee Region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It provides a wide range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has two reportable business segments: Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Retail Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers. Residential Mortgage Banking originates first lien residential mortgage loans throughout the United States. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Retail banking segment.