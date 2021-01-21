Recap: CSX Q4 Earnings
Shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 5.05% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $1.00.
Revenue of $2,830,000,000 decreased by 2.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,770,000,000.
Outlook
CSX hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jan 21, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.csx.com%2F&eventid=2923888&sessionid=1&key=53736F2CBB36DFF3BC95C9FF4E77CC91®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $97.54
Company's 52-week low was at $46.81
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.09%
Company Profile
Operating in the eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue of roughly $12 billion in 2019. On its approximate 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal products (17% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (20%), intermodal containers (15%), automotive cargo (10%) and a diverse mix of other merchandise.
