Recap: CSX Q4 Earnings

Shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.05% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $2,830,000,000 decreased by 2.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,770,000,000.

Outlook

CSX hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.csx.com%2F&eventid=2923888&sessionid=1&key=53736F2CBB36DFF3BC95C9FF4E77CC91®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $97.54

Company's 52-week low was at $46.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.09%

Company Profile

Operating in the eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue of roughly $12 billion in 2019. On its approximate 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal products (17% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (20%), intermodal containers (15%), automotive cargo (10%) and a diverse mix of other merchandise.