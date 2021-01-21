Intuitive Surgical: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.87% year over year to $3.58, which beat the estimate of $3.12.

Revenue of $1,329,000,000 rose by 3.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,240,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Intuitive Surgical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xkpngwft

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $826.81

52-week low: $360.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.29%

Company Overview

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 5,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with 3,500 installations in the United States and a growing number in emerging markets.