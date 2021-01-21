Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Obalon Therapeutics

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2021 10:00am   Comments
Share:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) reported Q3 sales of $44.00 thousand. Earnings fell to a loss of $1.56 million, resulting in a 62.5% decrease from last quarter. Obalon Therapeutics collected $703.00 thousand in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $4.16 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Obalon Therapeutics's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Obalon Therapeutics posted an ROCE of -0.26%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Obalon Therapeutics, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Obalon Therapeutics reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.2/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.07/share.

 

Related Articles (OBLN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Addex Jumps On Positive Data For Out-Licensed Drug, COVID-19 Vaccine Developer Inovio Announces $150M Follow-On Offering, Boston Scientific Goes Shopping
42 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps Over 2%; Gevo Shares Plunge
Mid-Day Market Update: Obalon Therapeutics Jumps On Merger News; Document Security Systems Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com