MainStreet Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 119.05% over the past year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $14,969,000 up by 31.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,910,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.45

Company's 52-week low was at $11.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.68%

Company Overview

MainStreet Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It offers banking services to the business community and individual consumers through air banking. The bank gives special importance of serving the need of individuals and small and medium-sized business and professional concerns in the Washington, District of Columbia metropolitan area. It offers products and services such as Certificates of Deposits; Loans; Credit Cards; Money Market; Treasury Services; Auto Loans; Mortgages and others.