Recap: Union Pacific Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.83% year over year to $2.36, which beat the estimate of $2.29.

Revenue of $5,141,000,000 decreased by 1.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,090,000,000.

Guidance

Union Pacific hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/unp/mediaframe/42465/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $221.28

52-week low: $105.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.81%

Company Overview

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the U.S., UP generated $22 billion of revenue in 2019 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, and automotive goods. UP owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and derives about 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

