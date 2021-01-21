Recap: Northern Trust Q4 Earnings

Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.68% over the past year to $1.49, which were in line with the estimate of $1.49.

Revenue of $1,522,000,000 decreased by 1.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Northern Trust hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7enhmwrh

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $109.88

52-week low: $60.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.26%

Company Description

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C., in the U.S. and 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $13.1 trillion and assets under management of $1.31 trillion.