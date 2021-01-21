Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Northern Trust Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.68% over the past year to $1.49, which were in line with the estimate of $1.49.

Revenue of $1,522,000,000 decreased by 1.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,500,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Northern Trust hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7enhmwrh

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $109.88

52-week low: $60.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.26%

Company Description

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C., in the U.S. and 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $13.1 trillion and assets under management of $1.31 trillion.

 

Related Articles (NTRS)

Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2021
Northern Trust's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2021
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com