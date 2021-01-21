Recap: FuelCell Energy Q4 Earnings

Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) decreased 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.33% year over year to ($0.08), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $16,999,000 rose by 53.96% year over year, which missed the estimate of $17,050,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

FuelCell Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.fce.com%2F&eventid=2947412&sessionid=1&key=1A63EA032E9622FD0E2FFEC4E35FE41F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $20.94

Company's 52-week low was at $1.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 666.82%

Company Overview

FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.