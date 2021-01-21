Recap: Webster Financial Q4 Earnings
Shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 3.13% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.71.
Revenue of $216,929,000 decreased by 6.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $228,360,000.
Outlook
Webster Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jan 21, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hh9qcx84
Technicals
52-week high: $53.52
52-week low: $18.16
Price action over last quarter: Up 53.59%
Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.
