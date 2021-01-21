Recap: Webster Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.13% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $216,929,000 decreased by 6.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $228,360,000.

Outlook

Webster Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hh9qcx84

Technicals

52-week high: $53.52

52-week low: $18.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.59%

Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.