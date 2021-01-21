Market Overview

Recap: Webster Financial Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2021 7:40am   Comments
Shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.13% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $216,929,000 decreased by 6.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $228,360,000.

Outlook

Webster Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hh9qcx84

Technicals

52-week high: $53.52

52-week low: $18.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.59%

Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

