Recap: Sandy Spring Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 27.50% year over year to $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $99,827,000 rose by 52.21% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $105,870,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sasr/mediaframe/42733/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $37.25

Company's 52-week low was at $18.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.75%

Company Description

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc is a community-oriented banking organization that conducts a full-service commercial banking business in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. It conducts business in three operating segments. The Community Banking segment, which is the key revenue driver, involves delivering a broad range of financial products and services, including loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment provides financial planning including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning.