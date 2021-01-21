Recap: Truist Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.36% over the past year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $5,651,000,000 higher by 55.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,410,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Truist Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2441/39034

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $56.53

52-week low: $24.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.96%

Company Description

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the combination of BB&T and SunTrust. Truist is a regional bank with a presence primarily in the southeastern United States. In addition to commercial banking, retail banking, and investment banking operations, the company operates several nonbank segments, the primary one being its insurance brokerage business.