TAL Education: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) fell 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 22.22% over the past year to $0.07, which were in line with the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $1,119,000,000 up by 29.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,030,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q4 revenue expected to be between $1,175,000,000 and $1,201,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/akwe9qbg

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $83.67

52-week low: $44.24

Price action over last quarter: down 5.66%

Company Overview

Founded in 2003, TAL Education is one of the leading K-12 after-school tutoring providers in China. The firm offers tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade via small classes, one-on-one personalized premium services, and online courses. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, TAL's small classes account for 68% of its revenue, one-on-one 8%, and Xueersi.com 24%. Its tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum, such as Math (K-12), English (K-12), Chinese (K-12), Physics (Grade 8-12), Chemistry (Grade 9-12), and Biology (Grade 10-12). TAL's learning centers currently cover 70-plus cities in China and a total of 871 learning centers. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, current normal priced long-term course student enrolment was 4.65 million.