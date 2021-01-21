Fifth Third Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 29.41% year over year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $1,972,000,000 declined by 13.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,910,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fq4.lightning.force.com%2F&eventid=2868136&sessionid=1&key=F1BA6730BE9C0355306F231D605D9C9C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $32.82

52-week low: $11.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.30%

Company Description

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has over $140 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking centers and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.