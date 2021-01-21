Recap: Flagstar Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 183.00% year over year to $2.83, which beat the estimate of $2.36.

Revenue of $189,000,000 rose by 24.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $181,920,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fbc/mediaframe/43137/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $46.59

52-week low: $16.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.94%

Company Overview

Headquartered in Troy, Mich., Flagstar is a thrift that originates, services, and sells loans across the United States. The bank has around $14.2 billion in assets and $7.8 billion in deposits. First mortgage, second mortgage, and commercial real estate loans collectively compose 88% of the bank's investment portfolio.