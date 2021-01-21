Banc of California: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.00% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $61,563,000 up by 8.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $58,160,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Banc of California hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/banc/mediaframe/42650/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $19.12

Company's 52-week low was at $6.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.65%

Company Description

Banc of California Inc is a is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. The company's services include banking services, lending services, and private banking services. Its deposit and banking product and service offerings include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Lending activities are focused on providing financing to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities, and loans are often secured by California commercial and residential real estate.