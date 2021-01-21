Insteel Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1400.00% over the past year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $119,605,000 higher by 22.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $102,780,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Insteel Indus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m79w3k96

Price Action

52-week high: $26.61

Company's 52-week low was at $10.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.96%

Company Profile

Insteel Industries Inc manufactures steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. It manufactures and markets PC strand and welded wire reinforcement, including ESM, concrete pipe reinforcement, and standard welded wire reinforcement. The company's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: PC strand and WWR. Insteel generates its geographical revenue from the United States.