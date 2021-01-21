Recap: LSI Industries Q2 Earnings

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) fell 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 50.00% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $76,387,000 decreased by 7.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $76,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 21, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142892

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.05

Company's 52-week low was at $2.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.02%

Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum and convenience store industry. The company's operating segments includes Lighting and Graphics. It generates maximum revenue from the Lighting segment. Lighting Segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. The Graphics Segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements related to signage and graphics, including integrated digital signage solutions and menu boards. It sells its products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and Latin America.