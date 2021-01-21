Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For January 21, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2021 4:38am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion before the opening bell. Union Pacific shares fell 0.8% to $216.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. However, the company said it projects aluminum segment shipping 2.7 million to 2.8 million metric tons this year, down from the 3 million tons it shipped in 2020. Alcoa shares fell 3.4% to $22.07 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting IBM (NYSE: IBM) to have earned $1.79 per share on revenue of $20.64 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares gained 0.2% to $30.29 in after-hours trading.

  • United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) reported a wider-than-projected loss for its fourth quarter. The company also said it expects Q4 adjusted loss of $7.00 per share. United Airlines shares dropped 2.7% to $43.97 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $17.49 billion after the closing bell. Intel shares gained 0.6% to $59.00 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

