5 Stocks To Watch For January 21, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion before the opening bell. Union Pacific shares fell 0.8% to $216.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: UNP) to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion before the opening bell. Union Pacific shares fell 0.8% to $216.50 in after-hours trading. Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. However, the company said it projects aluminum segment shipping 2.7 million to 2.8 million metric tons this year, down from the 3 million tons it shipped in 2020. Alcoa shares fell 3.4% to $22.07 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: AA) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. However, the company said it projects aluminum segment shipping 2.7 million to 2.8 million metric tons this year, down from the 3 million tons it shipped in 2020. Alcoa shares fell 3.4% to $22.07 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting IBM (NYSE: IBM) to have earned $1.79 per share on revenue of $20.64 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares gained 0.2% to $30.29 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor