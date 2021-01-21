Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $172.08 million.

• Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $58.16 million.

• BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $225.30 million.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $76.00 million.

• M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $105.87 million.

• Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.

• Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.

• Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ:WABC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $51.44 million.

• Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $228.36 million.

• Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.

• FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.05 million.

• Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.

• Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $181.92 million.

• Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $102.78 million.

• Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $213.43 million.

• Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $419.43 million.

• TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $318.74 million.

• Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $34.83 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $122.26 million.

• PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $25.47 million.

• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $79.51 million.

• Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $84.85 million.

• Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $261.51 million.

• Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.

• Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $272.70 million.

• Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $121.77 million.

• CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• IBM (NYSE:IBM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $20.64 billion.

• County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $12.13 million.

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $17.49 billion.

• Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $251.81 million.

• People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $500.07 million.

• Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $33.03 million.

• SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $863.58 million.

• 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $81.38 million.

• Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $250.27 million.

• Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.