First Internet: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 55.56% year over year to $1.12, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $31,522,000 rose by 51.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,560,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First Internet hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.50

52-week low: $10.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.18%

Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial real estate (CRE) lending, including nationwide single tenant lease financing and commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, including business banking/treasury management services. The company offers its products and services through the internet and does not have any branches. With operations organized into a single segment called the Commercial Banking segment, it also provides retail banking services.