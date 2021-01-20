Recap: Discover Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) moved lower by 0.89% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.11% year over year to $2.59, which beat the estimate of $2.42.

Revenue of $2,824,000,000 declined by 4.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,820,000,000.

Outlook

Discover Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $100.21

52-week low: $23.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.75%

Company Description

Discover Financial Services is a bank operating in two distinct segments: direct banking and payments. The company issues credit and debit cards and provides other consumer banking products including deposit accounts, students loans, and other personal loans. In addition, it generates revenue from payments processed on the Discover network. The Discover Network is the third- largest payment network as ranked by overall merchant acceptance, trailing Visa and Mastercard.