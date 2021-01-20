Market Overview

Recap: Umpqua Holdings Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2021 4:38pm   Comments
Shares of Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) fell 1.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 78.95% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $358,867,000 higher by 15.55% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $330,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Umpqua Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $18.94

52-week low: $8.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.76%

Company Description

Umpqua Holdings Corp is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank with operations mostly in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States as well as Nevada. The bank provides a broad range of banking, wealth management, mortgage, and other financial services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers. Its community banking model places a high premium on innovation, specifically on its product delivery system and its service user experience. The company also owns another operating subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, a registered broker-dealer and investment advisor offering a full range of investment products and services, including various securities and planning services as well as insurance. The bank's main source of revenue is net interest income.

 

