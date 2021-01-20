Community Trust Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1.11% over the past year to $0.89, which missed the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $53,854,000 rose by 8.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $51,650,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Community Trust Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $46.39

52-week low: $26.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.76%

Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company providing commercial and personal banking and trust and wealth management activities. The bank's services include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans; cash management services; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. Its other services consist of residential and commercial real estate loans; checking accounts; regular and term savings accounts and savings certificates; full-service securities brokerage services; consumer loans; annuity and life insurance products; Individual Retirement Accounts and Keogh plans; and repurchase agreements. The company has one operating segment, community banking services.