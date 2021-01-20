Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Pfizer

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q3, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) earned $3.32 billion, a 7.54% increase from the preceding quarter. Pfizer also posted a total of $12.13 billion in sales, a 2.8% increase since Q2. In Q2, Pfizer earned $3.09 billion, and total sales reached $11.80 billion.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Pfizer posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Pfizer, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Pfizer reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.72/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.71/share.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

Biden's Day One Executive Orders Agenda To Include Health, Equality, Climate Change, Halt Trump Legacy Orders
Piclidenoson From Can-Fite Biopharma Shows New, Promising Developments For Psoriasis Treatment
Bank Of America And Goldman Sachs Results In Focus Along With Yellen Hearing
Cuomo Asks Pfizer To Let New York Purchase COVID-19 Vaccine Directly
Here's How Americans Are Spending Their Stimulus Payments
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DBV's Positive FDA Feedback, Pfizer's Cancer Drug Gets Label Expansion, Applied DNA COVID Testing Volume Surges
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com