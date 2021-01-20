Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Walt Disney

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2021
During Q4, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) brought in sales totaling $14.71 billion. However, earnings decreased 83.07%, resulting in a loss of $846.00 million. Walt Disney collected $11.78 billion in revenue during Q3, but reported earnings showed a $5.00 billion loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Walt Disney posted an ROCE of -0.01%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Walt Disney's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Walt Disney reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.2/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.71/share.

 

