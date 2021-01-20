Market Overview

Recap: Procter & Gamble Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) moved higher by 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.49% over the past year to $1.64, which beat the estimate of $1.51.

Revenue of $19,745,000,000 rose by 8.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $19,270,000,000.

Outlook

Procter & Gamble raised its FY21 core EPS growth guidance from 5%-8% to 8%-10%.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pg2/mediaframe/42517/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $146.92

52-week low: $94.34

Price action over last quarter: down 5.24%

Company Description

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $70 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including 21 that generate more than $1 billion in annual global sales such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 55% of the firm's consolidated total, with around one third coming from emerging markets.

 

