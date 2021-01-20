Bank of New York Mellon: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.95% year over year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $3,904,000,000 declined by 2.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,830,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 20, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bk/mediaframe/41936/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $47.62

Company's 52-week low was at $26.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.89%

Company Overview

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in the management and servicing of financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors, and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with about $38.6 trillion in under custody and administration (as of Sept. 30, 2020), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investment. BNY Mellon's asset management division manages over $2.0 trillion in assets.