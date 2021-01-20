Recap: Fastenal Q4 Earnings

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 9.68% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $1,358,000,000 rose by 6.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,340,000,000.

Guidance

Fastenal hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Fastenal hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fstn/mediaframe/42542/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $51.89

52-week low: $26.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.41%

Company Overview

Fastenal opened its first fastener store in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota. Since then, Fastenal has greatly expanded its footprint as well as its products and services. Today, Fastenal serves its 400,000 active customers through approximately 2,000 branches, over 1,200 on-site locations, and 14 distribution centers. Since 1993, the company has added other product categories, but fasteners remain its largest category at about 30%-35% of sales. Fastenal also offers customers supply-chain solutions, such as vending and vendor-managed inventory.