Citizens Financial Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $1,707,000,000 rose by 4.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,700,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Citizens Financial Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 20, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rbs/mediaframe/42722/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $41.67

Company's 52-week low was at $14.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.27%

Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group is a retail bank holding company operating primarily in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions of the United States. The bank operates through two segments: consumer and commercial banking. Citizens' strategy emphasizes differentiation through customer service. Net interest income is the largest source of the bank's net revenue. Most net interest income is derived from commercial loans, securities, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and residential mortgages. Some of CFG's higher-yielding products include credit cards, home equity loans, and other retail loans.