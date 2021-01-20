Recap: Commerce Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) remained unaffected in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 19.35% over the past year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.94.

Revenue of $344,880,000 decreased by 0.36% year over year, which missed the estimate of $345,900,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 20, 2021

Time: 06:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.snl.com/IRW/event/100184

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $75.52

52-week low: $47.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.78%

Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is a $22 billion regional bank that provides a diversified line of financial services, including business and personal banking, wealth management, financial planning, and investments through its affiliated companies. Commerce Bank operates in more than 200 locations in the central United States. Commerce Bancshares also has operating subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, leasing, credit-related insurance, venture capital, and real estate activities.