5 Stocks To Watch For January 20, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $19.27 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.3% to $133.95 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $19.27 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.3% to $133.95 in after-hours trading. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong guidance for the first quarter. Its global streaming paid memberships climbed 21.9% year-over-year to 203.66 million during the quarter. A report also mentioned the company is exploring potential buybacks to return cash to shareholders. Netflix shares climbed 12.3% to $563.49 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong guidance for the first quarter. Its global streaming paid memberships climbed 21.9% year-over-year to 203.66 million during the quarter. A report also mentioned the company is exploring potential buybacks to return cash to shareholders. Netflix shares climbed 12.3% to $563.49 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) to have earned $2.41 per share on revenue of $65.06 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.4% to $353.64 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor