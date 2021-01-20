Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For January 20, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2021 4:41am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $19.27 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.3% to $133.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong guidance for the first quarter. Its global streaming paid memberships climbed 21.9% year-over-year to 203.66 million during the quarter. A report also mentioned the company is exploring potential buybacks to return cash to shareholders. Netflix shares climbed 12.3% to $563.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) to have earned $2.41 per share on revenue of $65.06 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.4% to $353.64 in after-hours trading.

  • PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) disclosed a strategic partnership with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. PACCAR shares surged 5.9% to $94.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $11.54 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares gained 1.8% to $76.32 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

