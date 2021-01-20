Earnings Scheduled For January 20, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $65.06 billion.

• BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $483.14 million.

• Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $11.54 billion.

• Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $19.27 billion.

• Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion.

• Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.

• ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $19.56 million.

• Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $330.50 million.

• Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $219.56 million.

• Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $319.54 million.

• Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.

• Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $154.26 million.

• Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $832.12 million.

• United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $6.60 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $414.20 million.