Pinnacle Finl Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) moved higher by 0.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 24.41% over the past year to $1.58, which beat the estimate of $1.35.

Revenue of $304,429,000 higher by 20.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $303,800,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pinnacle Finl Partners hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $71.96

52-week low: $27.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 65.26%

Company Description

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a bank holding company. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-size businesses. Pinnacle operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. Its strategy relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, primarily real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.