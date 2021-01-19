SmartFinancial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 32.61% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $31,482,000 up by 31.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $30,100,000.

Looking Ahead

SmartFinancial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $23.93

52-week low: $11.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.96%

Company Profile

SmartFinancial Inc operates as a bank holding company for SmartBank. It offers various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans, primarily in commercial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential and commercial construction loans. The primary source of revenue is interest income from earning assets, namely loans and securities.