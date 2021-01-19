Recap: United Community Banks Q4 Earnings

Shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) decreased 2.08% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 11.48% year over year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $183,863,000 rose by 28.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $180,260,000.

Outlook

United Community Banks hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

United Community Banks hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $32.52

Company's 52-week low was at $14.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.93%

Company Overview

United Community Banks Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Community Bank. The bank has scores of offices throughout portions of Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. It has traditionally grown through organic growth of existing offices and de novo locations, complemented by selective acquisitions. United conducts substantially all of its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks. The community banks offer a full range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services, and other financial services. The bank's loan portfolio is well diversified, but predominantly commercial.