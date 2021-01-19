Bank First: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) shares were unchanged after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.90% over the past year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $31,200,000 up by 41.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $26,510,000.

Looking Ahead

Bank First hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $71.61

Company's 52-week low was at $43.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.28%

Company Description

Bank First Corp is a United States-based company engaged in providing financial services. It provides a range of consumer and commercial financial institution services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The services include credit cards, secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, and real estate loans, demand, time, and savings deposits, treasury management products, and insurance services, and ATM processing. The company also offers a full line of insurance services and data processing services.