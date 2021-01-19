Fulton Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) fell 1.69% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 9.09% over the past year to $0.30, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $164,578,000 higher by 1.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $158,310,000.

Outlook

Fulton Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $17.62

Company's 52-week low was at $8.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.36%

Company Profile

With approximately $18 billion in assets, Fulton Financial operates over 250 branches across five states. Over 60% of the bank's operations reside in Pennsylvania, with New Jersey and Maryland accounting for another 34%. Assembled through a series of acquisitions over the last 20 years, Fulton has kept a community-bank feel, operating through six subsidiary banks. The bank's loan portfolio consists of 45% commercial real estate and construction, 30% C&I lending, 15% in consumer borrowing, and 10% in residential mortgage.