Recap: Nicolet Bankshares Q4 Earnings

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) increased 3.79% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 47.46% over the past year to $1.74, which beat the estimate of $1.49.

Revenue of $34,018,000 rose by 11.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $31,410,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $73.52

Company's 52-week low was at $45.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.83%

Company Description

Nicolet Bankshares Inc is a US-based bank holding company. The bank offers various commercial banking services in Northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Its principal business is banking, consisting of lending and deposit gathering, as well as ancillary banking-related products and services, to businesses and individuals of the communities it serves, and the operational support to deliver, fund and manage such banking products and services. Additionally, the bank offers trust, brokerage, and other investment management services for individuals and retirement plan services for business customers.