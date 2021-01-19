Market Overview

Netflix Reports Q4 Sales Beat, Paid Memberships Up 21.9% YoY
January 19, 2021 4:26pm
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, which may not compare to the analyst consensus estimate of $1.39. This is an 8.46% decrease over earnings of $1.30 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $6.64 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.63 billion by 0.21%. This is a 21.53% increase over sales of $5.47 billion in the same period last year.

Netflix reports fourth-quarter global streaming paid memberships 203.66 million, up 21.9% year over year.

The company sees first-quarter earnings of $2.97 per share versus a $2.10 estimate and sales at $7.129 billion versus the $7.02 billion estimate.

Netflix shares were trading up 9.36% at $548.76 in Monday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $575.37 and a 52-week low of $290.25.

