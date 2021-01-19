JB Hunt Transport Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) rose 3% after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 6.67% year over year to $1.44, which beat the estimate of $1.30.
Revenue of $2,738,000,000 up by 11.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,570,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jan 19, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.jbhunt.com/our-company/investor-relations.html
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $153.42
52-week low: $75.29
Price action over last quarter: Up 19.79%
Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement (52% of sales in 2019); dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (29); for-hire truckload (4%); and asset-light highway brokerage (15%).
