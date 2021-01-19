Recap: Bank of America Q4 Earnings

Shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) moved higher by 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 20.27% over the past year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $20,212,000,000 decreased by 10.14% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $20,680,000,000.

Guidance

Bank of America hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 19, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h7p23ezh

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.45

Company's 52-week low was at $17.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.14%

Company Profile

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.3 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, home mortgage lending, vehicle lending, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth management services, as does U.S. Trust private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries.