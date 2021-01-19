Market Overview

Halliburton: Q4 Earnings Insights

January 19, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 43.75% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $3,237,000,000 declined by 37.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,210,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Halliburton hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 19, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5r22divf

Price Action

52-week high: $24.52

52-week low: $4.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 62.87%

Company Overview

Halliburton is the world's second- largest oilfield-services company. Building from its origins pioneering oil and gas well cementing in the 1920s, Halliburton has evolved into the premier wellbore engineering company, with leading business lines in cementing, completion equipment, and pressure pumping. It added drilling services as a second key area of focus via its 1998 acquisition of Dresser and today stands second only to industry leader Schlumberger. Owing to its strategic bet on U.S. shale starting nearly two decades ago, Halliburton has played an unparalleled role in facilitating the shale revolution.

 

