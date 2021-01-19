5 Stocks To Watch For January 19, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $7.47 per share on revenue of $9.99 billion before the opening bell. Goldman shares fell 0.2% to $300.39 in after-hours trading.
- Total SE (NYSE: TOT) announced plans to acquire a 20% interest in world's biggest solar developer, Adani Green Energy Limited, from Adani Group. Total shares rose 0.5% to $44.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $1.39 per share on revenue of $6.63 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares fell 0.2% to $497.00 in after-hours trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) initiated deliveries of Model Y vehicles in China on Monday. The initial Shanghai deliveries will be followed by other cities, according to Tesla, reported Xinhua — a Chinese government news agency. Tesla shares slipped 0.3% to $823.77 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $20.68 billion before the opening bell. The bank’s shares declined 0.5% to $32.85 in after-hours trading.
