Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 19, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2021 4:23am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 19, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $206.00 million.

• PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $63.81 million.

• Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.47 per share on revenue of $9.99 billion.

• State Street (NYSE:STT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $20.68 billion.

• Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $704.17 million.

• Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $40.34 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• F N B (NYSE:FNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $307.81 million.

• Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $303.80 million.

• SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $30.10 million.

• United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $180.26 million.

• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $158.31 million.

• Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $205.28 million.

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $558.85 million.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $6.63 billion.

• Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $697.99 million.

 

Related Articles (BAC + AVO)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For January 19, 2021
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Will Bank Of America Beat Earnings Estimates Next Week?
Wall Street Pulls Back A Bit Amid Mixed Bank Results After Biden Announces Further Stimulus
Big Investment Banks To Report With Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Up Next Amid Strong Trading, IPO Markets
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com