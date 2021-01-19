Earnings Scheduled For January 19, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $206.00 million.

• PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $63.81 million.

• Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.47 per share on revenue of $9.99 billion.

• State Street (NYSE:STT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $20.68 billion.

• Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $704.17 million.

• Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $40.34 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• F N B (NYSE:FNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $307.81 million.

• Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $303.80 million.

• SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $30.10 million.

• United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $180.26 million.

• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $158.31 million.

• Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $205.28 million.

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $558.85 million.

• JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $6.63 billion.

• Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $697.99 million.